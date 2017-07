JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Animal Rescue League is raising money to replace the compressor in the air unit at its hospital.

MARL officials posted on their Facebook page that they cannot perform any spay and neuter surgeries until the air unit is repaired.

They are working to reach their goal of $3,500 so that they can replace the compressor.

Donations are being accepted on the organization’s GoFundMe page.