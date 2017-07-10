Mississippi Opioid and Heroin Drug Summit held this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Attorney General’s Office is gearing up for the Mississippi Opioid and Heroin Drug Summit.

The A.G. Jim Hood held a jounalists’ workshop Monday to kick off the summit.

The workshop was head at Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison. Also in attendance was Journalist Sam Quinones. He is the author of “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic.”

The workshop allowed journalists to ask questions about the opioid epidemic and its impact on Mississippi.

The Drug Summit, which will be Tuesday and Wednesday, will provide educational opportunities for the public and professionals who are directly impacted by the use and abuse of opioids.

General Hood will give opening remarks at the summit on Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m. Visit drugsummit.com for more information.

