MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.
These suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most wanted:
- 25-year-old Randy Dennis is wanted for business burglary
- 21-year-old Devonta Jimmerson is wanted for failure to appear in court on a conspiracy to armed robbery charge
- 49-year-old Charles Thomas Kee is wanted for auto burglary
Contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department if you know the whereabouts of these suspects.
