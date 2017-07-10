MS Most Wanted

25-year-old Randy Dennis is wanted for business burglary for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

21-year-old Devonta Jimmerson is wanted for failure to appear in court on a conspiracy to armed robbery charge for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

49-year-old Charles Thomas Kee is wanted for auto burglary by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department.

32-year-old Nedrick Hawkins is wanted for burglary. by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: HCSO)

32-year-old Larry Lee Ward is wanted for aggravated domestic violence by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

38-year-old Christopher Ben Cummings is wanted for aggravated domestic violence by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: WJTV)

36-year-old Twaskie Jones is wanted for failure to comply with drug court by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: HCSO)

21-year-old Shermaine Burse is wanted for failure to appear for court by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. (Photo: HCSO)

30-year-old Cedrick Terrell Trigg is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin County (Photo: RCSO)

37-year-old Kevin Antonie Sutton is wanted for domestic aggravated assault in Rankin County. (Photo: RCSO)

22-year-old Geoffrey Tanner McGowen is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin County. (Photo: RCSO)

24-year-old Denyse Phipps is wanted for possession of meth by the Hinds County Sheriff Department (Photo: HCSO)

42-year-old Julian Wells is wanted for possession of crack cocaine by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department (Photo: HCSO)

24-year-old Calvin Berry is wanted for possession of hydrocodone-acetaminophen by the Hinds County Sheriff's Dept. (Photo: HCSO)

Lametrius Lawanda Brown is wanted in Adams County for uttering a forgery. Brown's last known address was on Frazier Street in Natchez.

Jerry Johnson, Sr. is wanted in Adams County for felony shoplifting. His last known address was on Martin Lane.

28-year-old Brittany Johnson is wanted for felony DUI by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

27-year-old Walter Thompson is wanted for house burglary and for being a felon in possession of a firearm by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

34-year-old Minnie Baxter Sanders-Summers is wanted for embezzlement by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office. (Photo: HCSO)

36-year-old Alan Lynn Thibodeaux is wanted for domestic aggravated assault by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

20-year-old Houston Harrell is wanted for business burglary and conspiracy to commit business burglary by the Rankin County Sheriff's Department.

35-year-old George Linson is wanted by Hinds County for failure to appear in court on the charge of aggravated assault.

41-year-old Charles Curtis Mayfield is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a building burglary charge

49-year-old James L. Little is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court on a looting charge.

32-year-old Jospeh Butler is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a motor vehicle theft charge.

30-year-old Justin Rawls is wanted by the Hinds County Sheriff's Department for failure to appear in court for a auto burlgary charge, and failure to registure as a sex offender

56-year-old Jerry Johnson was indicted for felony shoplifting. Autorities said he is a habitual offender. He is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Dept)

27-year-old Matthew Delvin Williams was wanted for reckless driving, disorderly conduct, having no license, and failure to yield to emergency vehicles. He's wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Office)

43-year-old Lucy Rebecca Smith was indicted for possession of meth. She is wanted in Adams County. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department)

33-year-old Reginald Harvey is wanted for receiving stolen goods in Hinds County.

28-year-old Kristen Jamee Webb is wanted for the sale of meth and conspiracy to sell a controlled substance in Rankin County

42-year-old Richard Jason Bush is wanted for malicious mischief in Rankin County.

38-year-old Christopher Brian Dolan is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in Rankin Countyk.

28-year-old Domineek Jemond Anderson is wanted for burglary and auto burglary

47-year-old James H. Brown is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

27-year-old Johnny Dshawn Berry is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm

30-year-old Phillip McCloud (who also goes by Phillip McLoud) is wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon and robbery.

Johnny Jackson, Jr. is wanted for grand larceny by in Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD).

53-year-old Howard Clemens is wanted for residential burglary by Natchez PD. (Photo: Natchez PD)

22-year-old Johnny Williams is wanted for possession of a stolen firearm. (Photo: HCSO)

52-year-old Manuel Bracey is wanted by the Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault and for being a felon with a firearm (Photo: HCSO)

Gabriel Carmen is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for touching a child for lustful purposes. (Photo: ACSO)

Jermier Benton is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for burglary. (Photo: ACSO)

Patrick Kelly is wanted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department for forgery. (Photo: ACSO)

Maurice Avant