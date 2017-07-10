MS Most Wanted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a few wanted suspects.

These suspects will be featured on Mississippi’s Most wanted:

  • 25-year-old Randy Dennis is wanted for business burglary
  • 21-year-old Devonta Jimmerson is wanted for failure to appear in court on a conspiracy to armed robbery charge
  • 49-year-old Charles Thomas Kee is wanted for auto  burglary

Contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department if you know the whereabouts of these suspects.

