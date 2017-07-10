Reward offered for information in Carthage credit card fraud case

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) — A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information about a Carthage credit card fraud case.

The Carthage Police Department said that a woman went into Walmart and used a stolen Chase bank card and a Regions debit card to purchase more than $580 in goods.

Police said the woman bought clothes, food, and a computer bag.

Officers said the woman was riding in a brown and silver truck.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.