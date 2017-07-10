Richland officers capture alligator

By Published: Updated:

Richland officers capture gator

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Richland officers are capturing more than suspects; officers captured an alligator over the weekend.

Authorities with the police department tell WJTV that officers caught an alligator near I-20 on Saturday.

They received a call from a citizen about the gator that was crawling around near the highway.

When officers got to the scene, they were able to capture the gator that was five to six feet long.

The gator was given to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Park. They decided to release the gator into Crystal Lake in Flowood.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s