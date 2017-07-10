Richland officers capture alligator

Richland officers capture gator View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Richland Police Department Photo: Richland Police Department Photo: Richland Police Department Photo: Richland Police Department Photo: Richland Police Department

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Richland officers are capturing more than suspects; officers captured an alligator over the weekend.

Authorities with the police department tell WJTV that officers caught an alligator near I-20 on Saturday.

They received a call from a citizen about the gator that was crawling around near the highway.

When officers got to the scene, they were able to capture the gator that was five to six feet long.

The gator was given to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Park. They decided to release the gator into Crystal Lake in Flowood.