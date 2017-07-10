Team of assessors to review Madison Police Department’s procedures for accreditation

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Madison Police Department is once again seeking accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

Chief M. E. Waldrop said the police department had been accredited since November 2002. The accreditation generally lasts for three years.

A team of assessors is expected to examine the department’s policies and procedures at the end of the month.

This is a voluntary process. The Madison Police Department has to comply with 384 standards to continue advanced accredited status.

“Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation provides the Madison Police Department a process for accountability to the citizens and public which the Department serves,” Chief Waldrop said.

The community can provide comments at a public information session on Monday, July 31, 2017, at 6:00 PM. The session will be conducted in the court/board room of the City of Madison Justice Complex located at 2001 Main Street in Madison.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would like to provide comments to the assessment team, he/she may do so by telephone. The public may call 601-500-2832 on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, between the hours of 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards. A copy of the Standards is available at the City of Madison Police Department.

People wishing to offer written comments about the City of Madison Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 22030-2215.

Once the CALEA assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status, Mr. Dauro stated.

Accreditation is for three years. Each year, the agency must submit annual reports that show that the department is compliance with the standards.