16 service members killed when Marine Corps plane crashes in Mississippi

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Several agencies are investigating a deadly United States Marine Corps (USMC) plane crash that happened in Leflore County on Monday afternoon.

Sixteen service members died when the plane went down in a field.

We’re told the flight itself did not originate from Cherry Point, North Carolina. But that leg of the Marine Corps KC-130 flight did start in North Carolina. Officials with the Marine Corps are working to notify the family members of those on board before releasing more details about the plane’s flight schedule.

According to the USMC, federal aviation officials say the aircraft disappeared from air traffic control radar. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

None of the 16 serve members killed have been identified. USMC officials are working to notify their families.

The Marine Corps issued a statement that says in part:

While the details of the incident are being investigated, our focus remains on providing the necessary resources and support to the family and friends of these service members as they go through this extremely difficult time.

Several state, local and national authorities have offered their condolences to the families of the service members.

President Donald Trump also issued a statement offering condolences to the families of the sixteen service members who were killed.

We will continue following this story throughout the day. Stay with WJTV 12 as we get you answers on the investigation from Leflore County.