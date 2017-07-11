Football star Dak Prescott meets family of deputy killed in the line of duty

(WJTV) — The family of Lincoln County Deputy William Durr got the chance to meet NFL Star Dak Prescott.

Deputy Durr was one of the eight people killed in Lincoln County in May during a crime spree.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Nash Durr, the son of the slain deputy, is a big Mississippi State football fan.

Prescott, who plays for the Dallas Cowboys and is the former star quarterback of Mississippi State, surprised the 10-year-old boy.

His mom, Tressie, and a few other family members told Nash they were going out of town. Little did he know that he was about to meet one of his favorite players, Prescott.

The Durr family shared a few photos with WJTV of Nash’s surprise meeting. See them below.

Dak Prescott meets Durr Family View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of the Durr family. Photo courtesy of the Durr family. Photo courtesy of the Durr family. Photo courtesy of the Durr family.