Gov. Bryant asks residents to stay away from plane crash site

In this photo provided by Jimmy Taylor, smoke and flames come from the wreckage of a military transport airplane crashed in a field near Itta Bena, Miss., on the western edge of Leflore County, Monday, July 10, 2017, killing several. (Jimmy Taylor via AP)

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. WJTV) — Governor Phil Bryant tweeted Tuesday afternoon that residents should avoid going to the plane crash site.

Bryant said for anyone who finds an item that they think is related to the plane crash; they should turn it over to authorities.

He also mentioned that residents should know that taking anything from the debris field is a violation that can be prosecuted.

Sixteen service members died when the Marine Corps KC-130T plane went down in a field; 15 were Marines, and one service member was a Navy corpsman, officials said.

