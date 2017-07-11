Madison church hosts opioid summit

By Published:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — People piled into Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison for the 2017 Mississippi Opioid and Heroin Drug Summit.

The summit is geared towards educating people on drug abuse.

People got the chance to asked a group of panelists questions about how to combat the deadly drug.

Lisa Jordan was there at tonight’s meeting. She said her son struggled with opioid abuse. He has been recovering for a couple of years.

After her rough experience, Jordan wants to teach her students about prevention.

“This just empowers me to do more for others,” said Jordan.

The summit will run through Thursday.

 

