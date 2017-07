Related Coverage 15 Marines, 1 Navy corpsman killed in Mississippi plane crash

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man paid tribute to the 16 service members who died in a plane crash by playing taps on the side of the highway.

David Weeks said he wanted to honor those who lost their lives.

“These men and women join the service not for their own benefit but for the benefit of our country,” he said. “They make the sacrifices willing to lay everything on the line.”

David Weeks plays taps to honor the 16 marine service members killed in yesterday's plane crash @WJTV pic.twitter.com/vu2NDPCcFp — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) July 11, 2017