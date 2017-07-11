Maria Drive homicide suspects extradited to Jackson

Published:
Left to Right: Wilson, Moore

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The two men arrested in Louisiana in connection with a Maria Drive murder investigation have been extradited to Mississippi.

25-year-old Johnny Ray Wilson and 37-year-old J’Marcus Moore were arrested Thursday in Louisiana.

Jackson Police officers said 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner died from trauma to the head on Wednesday. A second person was shot at the same location at a Maria Drive. He was taken to a hospital in Louisiana.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the incident stemmed from some type of dating relationship between the men involved.

Wilson is charged with murder, auto theft, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.Authorities said Moore was arrested for his involvement in this incident. Jackson Police said he is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and auto theft.

The two men are now in JPD’s custody.

