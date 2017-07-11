More improvements needed at Hinds County Detention Center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason went to court Monday on the coast on the case about the Hinds County Detention Center.

A monitoring team said in court that conditions at the jail had not changed much since the case began.

Officials who have been visiting the jail said Hinds County has been cooperative and showing motivation to improve, but some areas have seen no progress.

One of the biggest challenges for the jail is a lack of staffing, which has led to three major riots, murders, and multiple assaults.

We’re told that the facilities currently have 251 positions and 50 of those positions are vacant. Some steps have been taken such as increasing officers pay.

Other areas being monitored are policies and procedures, the proper structure for juveniles, document records and classification of inmates.

Hinds County Board of Supervisor President Darrel McQuirter said they are working on making the changes.

There will be a status update on the phone and an on-site visit in the coming months. The judge also Sternly warned that the sheriff’s department and Board of Supervisors should be in compliance or could be found in contempt.