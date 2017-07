HOOVER, Ala. (WJTV) – Coming into 2016, Nick Fitzgerald was battling with three other candidates to be Mississippi State’s starting quarterback.

One year later, he is unquestionably the starter for the Bulldogs after leading the SEC in total yardage last season.

