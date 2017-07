JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you noticed the speed limit drop on I-220, that’s because the Mississippi Department of Transportation is getting ready to begin a project.

MDOT officials tell WJTV that a stretch of I-220’s speed limit has been changed to 60 miles per hour.

We’re told the speed limit was lowered between the Medgar Evers Boulevard exit and I-20 for the safety of the public.

MDOT officials said they want drivers to get used to the speed change before work begins in the area.