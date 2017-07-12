3 charged with felony exploitation of vulnerable person

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Three Holcomb residents are charged with one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 32-year-old Elnora Nason, 35-year-old Lucas Harbin, and 24-year-old Derrick Hall are accused of taking more than $250 from an account of an 86-year-old resident of the Golden Living Center in Grenada.

Hood said a grand jury indicted Nason, Harbin, and Hall.

The trial is set to start in Grenada County Circuit Court on July 24, 2017.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The three defendants turned themselves in at the Grenada County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.