3 charged with felony exploitation of vulnerable person

By Published:
Left to Right: Nason, Hall, Harbin (Photos: AG Hood's Office)

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Three Holcomb residents are charged with one felony count of exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 32-year-old  Elnora Nason, 35-year-old Lucas Harbin, and 24-year-old Derrick Hall are accused of taking more than $250 from an account of an 86-year-old resident of the Golden Living Center in Grenada.

Hood said a grand jury indicted Nason, Harbin, and Hall.

The trial is set to start in Grenada County Circuit Court on July 24, 2017.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The three defendants turned themselves in at the Grenada County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s