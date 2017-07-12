Bond denied for suspects arrested in connection with Maria Drive homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The two men accused in a Jackson murder investigation were denied bond.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said Johnny Ray Wilson and J’Marquis Moore appeared in court Wednesday morning.

A judge denied both suspects a bond.

Officers were called to a home on Maria Drive a week ago after 56-year-old Anthony Franklin Turner died from trauma to the head. A second person was shot and was taken to a hospital in Louisiana.

Jones said the incident stemmed from some type of dating relationship between the men involved.

Wilson and Moore were arrested last week in Louisiana. They extradited to Mississippi Tuesday.

Wilson is charged with murder, auto theft, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

Authorities said Moore was arrested for his involvement in this incident. Jackson Police said he is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and auto theft.