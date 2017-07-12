Brandon’s J.T. Ginn having a big summer

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – This summer is turning out to be a pretty busy one for Brandon High School baseball star J.T. Ginn.

In the coming weeks, the soon-to-be senior will showcasing his talents on a national stage on more than one occasion.

The Mississippi State commit is set to play in the Under Armour All-American Game July 29th at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

In early August, he’s playing in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego.

He’s also on the 40-man roster for the U18 Team USA. If he makes the 20-man roster, he’ll compete in the World Cup in Canada in early September.