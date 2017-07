RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The shoppers at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland witnessed a car fire Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the parking lot of Five Guys to extinguish the flames.

A witness on the scene, DeAngelo Marquise, shared a video of the car with WJTV as it was engulfed in flames.

We’re told that no injuries were reported.

Officials are unsure of what started the fire; it is still under investigation at this time.