Endangered/Missing alert issued for 14-year-old Canton girl

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing alert for a 14-year-old Canton girl.

MBI is searching for Miriam Williams.

Authorities said she was last seen Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. near to the intersection of Matthew Drive and Church Street in Canton, wearing a blue, green, gold and white dress. MBI said she also had on orange and white shorts with black shoes.

Miriam weighs about 135 pounds and is 5’1.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Miriam, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-2345.