Gulfport Police say Facebook live video depicts sexual assault; 2 wanted

By Published:
Left to Right: Johnson, Hudson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Police in Gulfport are looking for two people wanted in connection with sexual assault that was posted on social media.

Officers said they are searching for 17-year-old Ezzie Johnson and 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson.

They are both wanted for kidnapping. Hudson is also wanted for sexual battery.

Police said on Tuesday, they went to 7th Avenue around 11:46 p.m. to investigate an assault. When they arrived on the the scene, they were made aware of a sexual and physical assault that was recorded in a Facebook Live Video.

Warrants have been issued for Johnson and Hudson’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Dept. at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at (877)787-5898.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s