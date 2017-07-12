Gulfport Police say Facebook live video depicts sexual assault; 2 wanted

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Police in Gulfport are looking for two people wanted in connection with sexual assault that was posted on social media.

Officers said they are searching for 17-year-old Ezzie Johnson and 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson.

They are both wanted for kidnapping. Hudson is also wanted for sexual battery.

Police said on Tuesday, they went to 7th Avenue around 11:46 p.m. to investigate an assault. When they arrived on the the scene, they were made aware of a sexual and physical assault that was recorded in a Facebook Live Video.

Warrants have been issued for Johnson and Hudson’s arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Dept. at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at http://www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at (877)787-5898.