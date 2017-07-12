Men smash cases containing Xbox games, iPods with hammers at Canton Walmart

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Xbox games and other items were stolen during a smash and grab at the Walmart in Canton.

Police said about five men came into the store Wednesday morning just before 5:30 a.m.

The men they are looking for were seen on surveillance cameras.

Officers said the men went to the electronics department and smashed the window of a game case with a hammer.

Four Xbox games were taken. Police said the men walked to the Apple iPod stand and smashed the window and stole eight iPods. Several Halo headphone speakers were also taken.

The men ran out of a back exit, authorities said.

The were in a burgundy 2008 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said anyone with information that could help with this investigation, call Canton Police at 601-859-2121.

