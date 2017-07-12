Online registration underway for JPS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Online registration for Jackson Public Schools is underway.

Parents must make an initial visit to the school in their attendance zone in order to receive a Snapcode, which will be used to complete the online registration process.

Registration for new and returning JPS students started Tuesday.

To locate an attendance zone, parents may contact Transportation at (601) 973-8513 or Enrollment Services at (601) 960-8852.

Completing online registration requires access to a computer with a connection to the internet. Computer labs are set up at each school for parents who do not have access to a computer.

Registration will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. Schools will be closed from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hours will be extended on Thursdays until 6 p.m.

Parents/guardians completing registration must present a current and valid state-issued photo identification along with supporting documentation to the school in order to register his or her child. The following documents are required for ALL students enrolling in JPS schools for the 2017-2018 school year:

Certified copy of student’s Birth Certificate (Long Form).

Certificate of Immunization (Mississippi Form 121 or 122 Medical Exemption).

See Mississippi Immunization Requirements.

Two Proofs of Residency documents.

Verify Proofs of Residency accepted by JPS.

For more information, visit the Online Registration Support page at www.jackson.k12.ms.us/OnlineRegistrationSupport.