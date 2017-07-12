Online registration underway for JPS

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Online registration for Jackson Public Schools is underway.

Parents must make an initial visit to the school in their attendance zone in order to receive a Snapcode, which will be used to complete the online registration process.

Registration for new and returning JPS students started Tuesday.

To locate an attendance zone, parents may contact Transportation at (601) 973-8513 or Enrollment Services at (601) 960-8852.

Completing online registration requires access to a computer with a connection to the internet. Computer labs are set up at each school for parents who do not have access to a computer.

Registration will take place from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. Schools will be closed from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hours will be extended on Thursdays until 6 p.m.

Parents/guardians completing registration must present a current and valid state-issued photo identification along with supporting documentation to the school in order to register his or her child. The following documents are required for ALL students enrolling in JPS schools for the 2017-2018 school year:

For more information, visit the Online Registration Support page at www.jackson.k12.ms.us/OnlineRegistrationSupport.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s