Police: Item in trash ‘explodes,’ burns sanitation worker in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A sanitation worker collecting garbage on his route was burned after police said something in the trash exploded.

Pearl Police Lieutenant Brian McGairty said the sanitation worker, who works for Waste Management, was on North Bierdeman Road Tuesday evening dumping trash into a truck.

McGairty said when the truck crushed the contents, something inside of the trash exploded and burned the worker. He said the worker was taken to the hospital.

The City of Pearl has a contract with Waste Management for trash pickup.

Waste Management officials tell WJTV that an unknown chemical that was in the trash is what caused the burns. They said he is recovering well from his injuries.