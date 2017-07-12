Suspect officers were searching for during last week’s manhunt now in custody

By Published: Updated:
Christopher Birtfield, Courtesy: Pearl Police Department

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A suspect law enforcement officers were searching for last week is now in custody.

Pearl Police said Christopher Daniel Birtfield was arrested Monday at his home in Jackson.

Law enforcement officers searched for Birtfieldlast week during a manhunt.

On July 6, Police said Birtfield was initially wanted for several active warrants that included domestic assault, stalking and other traffic warrants. They said an investigator spotted him in a vehicle, he ran away on Highway 80 back into Jackson and bailed on Prosperity Street.

Authorities spent that evening searching for him.

He was taken into custody for the active warrants and for fleeing an officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s