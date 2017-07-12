Suspect officers were searching for during last week’s manhunt now in custody

Related Coverage Manhunt in West Jackson

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A suspect law enforcement officers were searching for last week is now in custody.

Pearl Police said Christopher Daniel Birtfield was arrested Monday at his home in Jackson.

Law enforcement officers searched for Birtfieldlast week during a manhunt.

On July 6, Police said Birtfield was initially wanted for several active warrants that included domestic assault, stalking and other traffic warrants. They said an investigator spotted him in a vehicle, he ran away on Highway 80 back into Jackson and bailed on Prosperity Street.

Authorities spent that evening searching for him.

He was taken into custody for the active warrants and for fleeing an officer.