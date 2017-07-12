Temporary lane closure scheduled for I-55 South Wednesday evening

By Published:
Photo: AP Graphics

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Drivers should be aware of an upcoming lane closure on I-55.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said they would temporarily close the right lane of I-55 South between Daniel Lake Boulevard and Savannah Street in Hinds County Wednesday evening.

The closure will start at 7 p.m.

They expect workers to be finished by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will be finalizing paving of the Savannah Street exit ramp.

Be sure to use caution in this area.  Advanced warning signs will be in place.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s