3 arrested in connection with Facebook Live Video sexual assault investigation

Left to Right: Johnson, Booker, Hudson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) — Three teenagers are arrested in Gulfport in connection with a sexual assault that police say they discovered through a Facebook Live Video.

Wednesday, officers arrested 17-year-old Ezzie Johnson of Gulfport, 19-year-old Haleigh Alexis Hudson  of Gulfport, and 17-year-old Kadari Fabien Booker of Biloxi on the charges of sexual battery and kidnapping.

Gulfport Police said they receive a report about the alleged assault on Tuesday. They went to a home on 7th Avenue to conduct the investigation. When they arrived, they were made aware of a Facebook Live Video that depicted a sexual and physical assault.

Hudson turned herself in to law enforcement Wednesday around 7 p.m. Officers said Johnson was arrested on Lorraine Road just after 8 p.m. They were able to arrest Booker in Biloxi on Pass Road a little before 11 p.m.

Johnson and Hudson’s bond was set at $400,000. Booker’s bond was set at $500,000.

