3 wanted in Walmart theft investigation

Photo: Central MS Crime Stoppers Facebook Page

Walmart theft investigation in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are wanted in Kosciusko in connection with a theft investigation, police said.

Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers posted on its Facebook page that a woman and two men went to Walmart in Kosciusko on July 1 and put three computers into a shopping cart.

We’re told they went to checkout with cash. During the process, authorities said they distracted the cashier and were able to steal cash back from the cashier before it was placed in the register.

We’re told they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Crime Stoppers posted photos of the people they are searching for at this time.

They left in a dark colored suv or mini van.If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.

