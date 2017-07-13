Gov. Bryant issues 2 executive orders during news conference about plane crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Leflore County about the Marine Corps plane crash.

Bryant issued two executive orders. In the first order, Bryant requested for the plane crash site to remain secure. This order makes the crash site an emergency area. He encouraged residents to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS if they find any debris.

During the news conference, Bryant described the crash as heartbreaking.

In the second executive order, Bryant asked for flags to be flown at half staff on Friday, July 14.

He also mentioned that he wants the fallen 16 service members to be remembered. Bryant suggested for them to be honored with a memorial marker at the site. They are still in the early stages of planning outlining the details of that.