Jimmy Carter treated for dehydration during Habitat build

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. SolAmerica Energy, an Atlanta solar company, plans to announce completion of a project in Carter's hometown in the southwest Georgia city of Plains. SolAmerica Energy officials said the project was built on 10 acres of farmland that Carter owns and leased to the company. Carter is set to attend an event on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, marking the project's completion. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is being treated for dehydration in Canada, where he’s helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that the 92-year-old Carter was “dehydrated working in the hot sun” at a build site in Winnipeg on Thursday. Carter told Habitat officials he is OK, and encouraged volunteers to keep building.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a weeklong project building houses in various Canadian cities.

News outlets report that firefighters and paramedics arrived at the build site. CBC News reports that Carter was taken to a hospital.

This week’s build is the 34th time the Carters have volunteered to build houses for the Atlanta-based charity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s