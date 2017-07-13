Kayaks for Veterans

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – After more than two months of paddling and with more than 15 hundred miles under their belts, Logan and his father Jeff continue their journey down the Mississippi River to bring awareness to veteran suicide, a cause close to their hearts. Jeff Hastings says,”it’s been a blessing, it’s been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

Logan Hastings says, “it started from a very small river to a very huge river, with a lot of different obstacles ya know wind, rain sleet we’ve had hail, snow, tornadoes a lot of lightning.” But according to Jeff it’s much more than fighting mother nature,”it is an emotional mental struggle, am I going to keep doing this, and am I going to keep fighting and fight the fight.”

And it’s that mental struggle that Jeff and his son wanted to experience on their journey, just a very small slice of what veterans returning home experience. Logan says, “you know hes going through probably one of the hardest times of his life and if we can do that and say hey were right there along side you brother or sister and if we can do this you can do this too.”

But they tell us you don’t have to paddle down the Mississippi River to help a veteran in need, “take them out to a lunch, and get to know them, sometimes they just need someone to talk to.” The pair has a little over 400 miles to go before they make it to the Gulf but they say they’re ready. Jeff and Logan say they raised about $3,000 for their organization Kayak for Veterans, throughout their journey and they hope to raise even more. If you would like to donate click here.