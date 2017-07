COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-55 in Copiah County involving an 18-wheeler.

MHP said the big rig hit two vehicles that were parked on the shoulder.

We’re told that heavy rain contributed to the crash. MHP said minor injuries were reported.

