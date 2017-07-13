1 dead after train hits car near Boling, Bullard streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police said one person died after a train hit a car in Jackson Thursday afternoon.

JPD Commander Tyree Jones said the 44-year-old driver of the car died at the scene.

The crash happened near Boling Street and Bullard Street.

Jones said the train that is owned by the Kansas City Southern Rail Company was headed eastbound on the tracks. The vehicle was headed southbound on the Bullard Street side of the tracks. The car was going through the intersections when the train hit it, Jones said.

The crash is still under investigation.

.@WJTV this is a look at the car after a train knocked it off of the tracks pic.twitter.com/ww8cBxoypZ — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) July 13, 2017

.@WJTV Jackson PD says 44 year old driver of car hit by train in West Jackson died on scene. pic.twitter.com/XBatbGz21M — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) July 13, 2017

JPD investigating train vs. car collision w/ injuries, Boling St./Bullard St. Accident Investigations Division responding. More info to come — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 13, 2017