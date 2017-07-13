What’s Working: Dinosaur exhibit at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Be the Dinosaur: Life in the Cretaceous transports visitors to the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science about 70 million years back in time.

State of the art technology is used to bring the distant past into the present. It turns out, there was plenty of stress for both the hunter and the hunted.

Raptors didn’t really wear flowers on their heads, the one at the museum does so, it won’t scare children, as they tour exhibits both traditional and virtual.

Charles Knight is the Museum Director.

“What’s unique about it is, it combines video gaming technology with science and paleontology,” said Knight.

“You can either be the victim or the predator. My niece really liked to be the predator, behavior can change while you are hunting,” Paleontology Curator George Phillips said.

Animals get tired and sometimes fight each other

“Five or six different species of dinosaurs have been found in Mississippi, including the most recent, the horned dinosaur that was found last year,” George Phillips said.

Triceratops had a relative in Mississippi!

If a T-Rex is your thing, you can feast your eyes on this life-sized reconstruction of its skull and its banana-sized serrated teeth. It’s widely believed young T-Rex’s had feathers but shed them by the time they reached adulthood.

There is also a duck-billed dinosaur visiting from Canada. If you’re looking for an interesting way to keep your children learning this Summer, at trip to the MS Museum of Natural Science might be just the thing.

“We are all about having fun and learning at the same time, and that’s what this one does,” Knight said.

The Museum actually has a dinosaur hunting team, space is limited, but their recent discoveries include a raptor tooth up in the Columbus area.

The Be the Dinosaur exhibit runs through December 31st.