3 arrested in connection with Byram daycare carjacking; 1 wanted

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people are in custody in connection with a carjacking that happened at a Byram daycare.

Officers said they are still searching for another suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Byram Police are searching for 19-year-old Derrion Stewart. He is wanted for armed robbery and carjacking.

Police said U.S. Marshals arrested Ricky Ray Williams, Jr., Charlie Winston, IV, and Danielenique Griffith.

A judge set bond at $170,000 for Winston and Griffith. Williams’ bond is set at $250,000

They are all charged with armed robbery and carjacking.

On June 26, officers said four men in a red car pulled into the parking lot of Little Blessings From Heaven Childcare Center on Davis Road just before 8:30 p.m. Two of the men got out of the car and approached the victim. The red car took off.

Police said one of the men flashed a gun and demanded the victim’s car. The two men got into the car and left the scene.

If you know the whereabouts of Derrion Stewart or have any additional information that can help investigators, please contact Byram Police Detectives at (601) 372-2327 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Byram carjacking suspects Derrion Stewart (Photo: Byram PD Facebook Page)