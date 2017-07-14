4 charged in Walnut double murder

WALNUT, Miss. (WJTV) — Law enforcement officers arrested four people who they say are connected to a double murder.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 20-year-old Kedarius Hamer, 17-year-old Nakero Hamer, 17-year-old Thomas J. Hamer, and 21-year-old Terrenz Mason are charged in connection with the crime.

MBI said Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department helped with the investigation.

Authorities said Paul Joel Koster and Ayla Roxanne Hopper were found dead in their home on County Road 303 in Walnut about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6.

Authorities charged the Hamers with two counts of first-degree murder. Mason has been charged with accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

The Hamers are being held without bond; Mason is being held on $20,000 bond. All four are being held in the Tippah County Jail.