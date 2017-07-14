Alcorn picked to win East, Anderson tabbed as SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The SWAC’s preseason predictions have Alcorn State winning the SWAC’s Eastern division for the fourth year in a row.
The Braves are the divisional favorite in the conference’s preseason poll conducted by the school’s head coaches and sports information directors. Jackson State falls into third place while Grambling is picked to win the West.
2017 Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish
School
Points
Alcorn State
80
Alabama State
66
Jackson State
59
Alabama A&M
45
Mississippi Valley State
20
2017 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish
School
Points
Grambling State
85
Southern
68
Prairie View A&M
59
Texas Southern
37
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
21
Meanwhile, Tiger defensive end Keontre Anderson is the conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Canton High School alumnus led FCS with 25.5 tackles for loss while tying for second in the SWAC with nine sacks last season.
Joining Anderson on the First-Team Defense is Alcorn defensive lineman Michael Brooks. Offensive lineman Timothy Gardner made the First-Team Offense. Three Braves found themselves on the Second-Team Offense: running back De’Lance Turner, offensive lineman Deonte Brooks, and wide receiver Norlando Veals. Alcorn linebacker Ramonte Bell and defensive back O.J. O’Neal made the Second-Team Defense.
Two Tigers outside of Anderson made the All-SWAC Team. Offensive lineman Vincent Hunter made the Second-Team Offense while defensive back Shawn Bishop made the Second-Team Defense.
The full teams can be found below:
2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB
Devante Kincade
Grambling State
RB
Martez Carter
Grambling State
RB
Jordan Bentley
Alabama A&M
OL
Trent Scott
Grambling State
OL
Donovan Wheaton
Prairie View A&M
OL
Timothy Gardner
Alcorn State
OL
William Waddell
Grambling State
OL
Sam Baptiste
Alabama State
WR
KhaDarel Hodge
Prairie View A&M
WR
Devohn Lindsey
Grambling State
TE
Dillon Beard
Southern
DEFENSE
DL
Keontre Anderson
Jackson State
DL
Aaron Tiller
Southern
DL
Michael Brooks
Alcorn State
DL
DeVohn Reed
Prairie View A&M
LB
Kenneth Davis
Alabama A&M
LB
Sean Jones
Texas Southern
LB
De’Arius Christmas
Grambling State
DB
Danny Johnson
Southern
DB
Everett Nicholas
Mississippi Valley State
DB
Tere Calloway
Alabama A&M
DB
Derrick Dixon
Grambling State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
Nick Carden
Alabama A&M
P
Owen Hoolihan
Prairie View A&M
RS
Martez Carter
Grambling State
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB
Austin Howard
Southern
RB
Sta’Fon McCray
Prairie View A&M
RB
De’Lance Turner
Alcorn State
OL
Skylar Prol
Southern
OL
Deonte Brooks
Alcorn State
OL
Vincent Hunter
Jackson State
OL
Austin Simmons
Alabama A&M
OL
Alvin Solomon
Mississippi Valley State
WR
Norlando Veals
Alcorn State
WR
Darius Floyd
Prairie View A&M
TE
Jordan Jones
Grambling State
DEFENSE
DL
Christopher Johnson
Grambling State
DL
James Harper
Prairie View A&M
DL
Brandon Varner
Grambling State
DL
Ramonte Bell
Alcorn State
LB
Kentavious Preston
Southern
LB
Malcolm Williams
Grambling State
LB
Shawn Bishop
Jackson State
DB
Ja’Terious Pouncy
Grambling State
DB
O.J. O’Neal
Alcorn State
DB
Jamar Mitchell
Southern
DB
Percy Cargo
Grambling State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K
Trevor Vincent
Alabama State
P
Jamie Gillan
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
RS
Joshua Simmons