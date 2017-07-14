Alcorn picked to win East, Anderson tabbed as SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The SWAC’s preseason predictions have Alcorn State winning the SWAC’s Eastern division for the fourth year in a row.

The Braves are the divisional favorite in the conference’s preseason poll conducted by the school’s head coaches and sports information directors. Jackson State falls into third place while Grambling is picked to win the West.

2017 Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish

School

Points

Alcorn State

80

Alabama State

66

Jackson State

59

Alabama A&M

45

Mississippi Valley State

20

2017 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish

School

Points

Grambling State

85

Southern

68

Prairie View A&M

59

Texas Southern

37

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

21

Meanwhile, Tiger defensive end Keontre Anderson is the conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Canton High School alumnus led FCS with 25.5 tackles for loss while tying for second in the SWAC with nine sacks last season.

Joining Anderson on the First-Team Defense is Alcorn defensive lineman Michael Brooks. Offensive lineman Timothy Gardner made the First-Team Offense. Three Braves found themselves on the Second-Team Offense: running back De’Lance Turner, offensive lineman Deonte Brooks, and wide receiver Norlando Veals. Alcorn linebacker Ramonte Bell and defensive back O.J. O’Neal made the Second-Team Defense.

Two Tigers outside of Anderson made the All-SWAC Team. Offensive lineman Vincent Hunter made the Second-Team Offense while defensive back Shawn Bishop made the Second-Team Defense.

The full teams can be found below:

2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB

Devante Kincade

Grambling State

RB

Martez Carter

Grambling State

RB

Jordan Bentley

Alabama A&M

OL

Trent Scott

Grambling State

OL

Donovan Wheaton

Prairie View A&M

OL

Timothy Gardner

Alcorn State

OL

William Waddell

Grambling State

OL

Sam Baptiste

Alabama State

WR

KhaDarel Hodge

Prairie View A&M

WR

Devohn Lindsey

Grambling State

TE

Dillon Beard

Southern

DEFENSE

DL

Keontre Anderson

Jackson State

DL

Aaron Tiller

Southern

DL

Michael Brooks

Alcorn State

DL

DeVohn Reed

Prairie View A&M

LB

Kenneth Davis

Alabama A&M

LB

Sean Jones

Texas Southern

LB

De’Arius Christmas

Grambling State

DB

Danny Johnson

Southern

DB

Everett Nicholas

Mississippi Valley State

DB

Tere Calloway

Alabama A&M

DB

Derrick Dixon

Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K

Nick Carden

Alabama A&M

P

Owen Hoolihan

Prairie View A&M

RS

Martez Carter

Grambling State

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB

Austin Howard

Southern

RB

Sta’Fon McCray

Prairie View A&M

RB

De’Lance Turner

Alcorn State

OL

Skylar Prol

Southern

OL

Deonte Brooks

Alcorn State

OL

Vincent Hunter

Jackson State

OL

Austin Simmons

Alabama A&M

OL

Alvin Solomon

Mississippi Valley State

WR

Norlando Veals

Alcorn State

WR

Darius Floyd

Prairie View A&M

TE

Jordan Jones

Grambling State

DEFENSE

DL

Christopher Johnson

Grambling State

DL

James Harper

Prairie View A&M

DL

Brandon Varner

Grambling State

DL

Ramonte Bell

Alcorn State

LB

Kentavious Preston

Southern

LB

Malcolm Williams

Grambling State

LB

Shawn Bishop

Jackson State

DB

Ja’Terious Pouncy

Grambling State

DB

O.J. O’Neal

Alcorn State

DB

Jamar Mitchell

Southern

DB

Percy Cargo

Grambling State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K

Trevor Vincent

Alabama State

P

Jamie Gillan

Arkansas-Pine Bluff

RS

Joshua Simmons