Bridal store Alfred Angelo files bankruptcy

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A bridal store closes after the company files for bankruptcy.

Alfred Angelo has more than 60 stores nationwide, one of its locations is in the Metro on County Line Road.

The company’s decision to file for bankruptcy has left a lot of bridges very unhappy.

CBS News reported that its corporate office in Florida is empty.

It’s also been reported that many women didn’t get their gowns before stores closed, while some have been told they’ll be shipped to their homes.

The news of the bankruptcy reached Adelaide Wilson Thursday. She made it to the store in Ridgeland in time to get her bridesmaid dress.

David’s Bridal tweeted that they are offering a discount to brides and bridesmaids who are impacted by the Alfred Angelo store closures.

Brides & bridesmaids impacted by #AlfredAngelo store closures, we’re offering special discounts for you: https://t.co/XV5wRU4Utr — David’s Bridal (@davidsbridal) July 14, 2017

CBS said its request for comment from Alfred Andeglo went unanswered.