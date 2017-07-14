Business development plans in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Construction continues for The District at Eastover.

However, plans for a theatre at The District have been dropped. Codeveloper Breck Hines says a theater remains a possibility.

Below is his statement:

While we do not have a theatre project in the immediate plans for construction, it remains on the table as a possibility along with several other uses for the D2 parcel in The District. At this time we are simply focused on attracting the very best shops and restaurants to the remaining space available, and our bar is a high one in which quality of tenants is more important than quantity of tenants. We are very carefully curating the best merchandising mix which we believe will be reflected in The District being the top culinary destination in Mississippi.

Cantina Laredo, a mexican restaurant, is working to get up and running later this month.

“Everything is made from scratch in our kitchen daily. All of our sauces, our margaritas are hand squeezed juices,” Michael Ryan, general manager of Cantina Laredo.

Also in the Metro, but over at Highland Village, Kendra Scott, a jewelry company holds its soft opening Friday.

“We just feel like it’s a great place to be and Jackson, as a whole, has such a community feel which is what we try to target and look for,” said Casey Barnes, the community relations and events manager for Kendra Scott.

And a new restaurant, Aplos, will open early next year offering Greek food. Masa Liles says there’s a method to bringing business to the Metro.

“So we’re in a great neighborhood, Leufleur east, and we have a great base here. and they’re looking for investments that are going to create unique environments,” Masa Liles said, general manager at Highland Village.

The District at Eastover has announced two additions: Fine and Dandy, an upscale burger and snacks concept, and Beckham Custom Jewelry Co., an established custom, fine jewelry business relocating to The District.

These businesses join a lineup of others including BankPlus, Origin Bank, Results Previously announced, Orange Theory Fitness and Freshii, are currently completing their tenant build-out plans and permit, and expect to commence construction in the next few weeks.

Other developments in The District at Eastover are the One Eastover Center office building, the Residence Inn by Marriott, The BankPlus Building, and The District Lofts. Residents have recently started moving into The District Lofts.