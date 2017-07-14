Company holds pothole filling demonstration for City of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Mississippi-based company hosted a pothole filling demonstration Friday for the City of Jackson.

City leaders said they are looking for new ways to tackle infrastructure issues. The city is looking for more durable solutions.

MegaTek LLC. hosted the demonstration free of charge. We’re told the company wants to partner with the city in the future to use what it calls an innovative cheaper and more effective way to fix city streets.

Representatives wanted to demonstrate the strength and durability of the product by filling potholes. They conducted the demonstration on Northview Drive at East Ridgeway St.

“Our point being here today is not to just articulate the issue,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “We know we have potholes. This is an exploratory experiment to see whether or not this is the best alternative. That’s what brings us here to this moment.”