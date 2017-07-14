Donating to the Durrs, community helps fallen deputy’s family

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – As the community continues to mourn the loss of Lincoln County Deputy William Durr, they’re also trying to help his family.

One hundred percent of the proceeds goes to the Durr family from Friday’s chicken plate dinner fundraiser.

“The county could not statutorily continue to pay the family’s health insurance. We didn’t have legal authority to do it,” explains Lincoln County Administrator, David Fields. He says Billy Boykin, who owns Terry Services, stepped in to help the family’s insurance fund by donating 325 chicken plate dinners.

“We’ve had people just donating extra money so we’re expecting this one fundraiser to raise I’m guessing $6,000 when it’s all said and done,” says Fields.

When food ran out, the donations kept coming.

“We’ve sold out of all plates and as a symbol of the community supporting us they’ve continued to give donations towards this event even though those subjects aren’t getting any sort of return,” says Lincoln County Deputy Peter Griffin.”I think that’s something that brought us together, closer and definitely made us stronger and it’s made us rally with each other to support each other even more in this time.”

If you’d like to donate to the William Durr Memorial Fund, you can at the Trustmark Bank in Brookhaven.