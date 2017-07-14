Fallen servicemen honored during memorial in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WJTV) — People in North Carolina honored the victims of the plane crash with a memorial on Friday.
Each name was read, followed by a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville.
Authorities are still working to find out what caused the crash.
Below is a list of all the servicemen who died:
- Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
- Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
- Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
Fallen 16
Fallen 16 x
Latest Galleries
-
Byram carjacking suspects
-
Walmart theft investigation in Kosciusko
-
Walmart theft investigation in Kosciusko
-
Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility Shakedown
-
Canton Walmart Smash and Grab
-
Dak Prescott meets Durr Family
-
Richland officers capture gator
-
Puppies found in trash bag rescued
-
Puppies found in trash bag rescued
-
Home Depot vanity lights recall