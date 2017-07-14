Fallen servicemen honored during memorial in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WJTV) — People in North Carolina honored the victims of the plane crash with a memorial on Friday.

Each name was read, followed by a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville.

Authorities are still working to find out what caused the crash.

Below is a list of all the servicemen who died:

  • Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion
  • Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452
  • Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Fallen 16

