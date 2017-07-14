Fallen servicemen honored during memorial in North Carolina

Related Coverage United States Marine Corps releases identities of 16 fallen service members

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WJTV) — People in North Carolina honored the victims of the plane crash with a memorial on Friday.

Each name was read, followed by a moment of silence during a ceremony at the Freedom Fountain in Jacksonville.

Authorities are still working to find out what caused the crash.

Below is a list of all the servicemen who died:

Cpl. Collin J. Schaaff, 22, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Cpl. Daniel Baldassare, 20, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Joshua M. Snowden, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Dietrich Schmieman, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Joseph Murray, 26, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ryan Lohrey, 30, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Owen Lennon, 26, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Talon Leach, 27, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Sgt. Julian M. Kevianne, 31, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Sgt. Chad Jenson, 25, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Staff Sgt. William Kundrat, 33, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Staff Sgt. Robert H. Cox, 28, with 2nd Marine Raider Battalion

Gunnery Sgt. Brendan C. Johnson, 45, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Gunnery Sgt. Mark A. Hopkins, 34, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Capt. Sean E. Elliott, 30,with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

Maj. Caine Michael Goyette, 41, with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452

