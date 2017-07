RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)– A fire broke out at a Ridgeland apartment complex Thursday evening.

According to the fire department, the fire started in the east wall of Building 5 at The Mark of Ridgeland.

The video shows people standing outside and several fire trucks on the scene. Smoke is also coming from one of the building.

Fire crews said no injuries were reported.

It’s still unclear at this time what sparked the flames. The fire is still under investigation.