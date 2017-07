JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant signed an executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the fallen 16 service members.

Bryant announced the order Friday during a news conference in Leflore County.

The order was that Mississippi and American flags on state property should be lowered to half-staff to mourn the loss of the 16 service members aboard the plane.

He asked for residents to pray for the families who are in mourning.