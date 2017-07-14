Four Rebels, two Bulldogs make Preseason All-SEC Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) – The SEC released its preseason media predictions on Friday and they do not bode well for Mississippi State or Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs are picked to finish sixth in the SEC West while the Rebels are tabbed to finish seventh. Alabama is picked to win the division and the conference as a whole. Since 1992, the predicted champion has gone on to win the SEC six times.

Western Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SCHOOL POINTS Alabama (225) 1683 Auburn (13) 1329 LSU (4) 1262 Arkansas (1) 796 Texas A&M 722 Mississippi State 633 Ole Miss 379

Eastern Division (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

SCHOOL POINTS Georgia (138) 1572 Florida (96) 1526 Tennessee (3) 998 South Carolina (5) 897 Kentucky 869 Vanderbilt 554 Missouri 388

SEC Champion

SCHOOL POINTS Alabama 217 Auburn 11 Georgia 6 LSU 3 Florida 3 South Carolina 1 Vanderbilt 1 Arkansas 1

As for the preseason All-SEC Teams, four Rebels and two Bulldogs made the cut. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and offensive lineman Martinas Rankin made the Second-Team Offense. Fitzgerald led the SEC in total yardage last season while Rankin played 857 snaps last year.

Ole Miss defensive end Marquis Haynes is the lone defensive player from either Mississippi SEC school to make any of the All-SEC Defensive Teams, getting named to the First-Team Defense. He led the Rebels in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles last season.

Two Rebel linemen found themselves on the All-SEC Second-Team offense: Greg Little and Javon Patterson. Little played in every game and made five starts as a freshman in 2016. Patterson was the only Rebel offensive lineman to start every game last season.

Finally, Ole Miss kicked Gary Wunderlich is a third-team selection. He was the most accurate kicker in the country last year, making 22 of 23 field goals.

The full teams are listed below:

2017 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

(Total points earned in parenthesis)

OFFENSE First-Team

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)

RB Derrius Guice, LSU (223)

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232)

WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (197)

TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia (134)

OL Braden Smith, Auburn (201)

OL Martez Ivey, Florida (198)

OL Jonah Williams, Alabama (187)

OL Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama (174)

C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas (174)

Second-Team

QB Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State (121)

RB Bo Scarbrough, Alabama (151)

RB Kamryn Pettway, Auburn (141)

WR Antonio Callaway, Florida (152)

WR J’Mon Moore, Missouri (91)

TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina (115)

OL Isaiah Wynn, Georgia (116)

OL Jashon Robertson, Tennessee (108)

OL K.J. Malone, LSU (101)

OL Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State (101)

C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama (155)

Third-Team

QB Austin Allen, Arkansas (102)

RB Ralph Webb, Vanderbilt (105)

RB Sony Michel, Georgia (30)

WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (64)

WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee (42)

TE DeAndre Goolsby, Florida (76)

OL Lester Cotton, Alabama (96)

OL Greg Little, Ole Miss (94)

OL Javon Patterson, Ole Miss (87)

OL Koda Martin, Texas A&M (69)

C Will Clapp, LSU (66)

DEFENSE First-Team

DL Da’Ron Payne, Alabama (196)

DL Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama (180)

DL Trenton Thompson, Georgia (172)

DL Marquis Haynes, Ole Miss (159)

LB Arden Key, LSU (191)

LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama (180)

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia (157)

DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama (232)

DB Ronnie Harrison, Alabama (156)

DB Armani Watts, Texas A&M (137)

DB Duke Dawson, Florida (137)

Second-Team

DL Cece Jefferson, Florida (151)

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn (120)

DL Christian LaCouture, LSU (107)

DL Denzil Ware, Kentucky (78)

LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama (156)

LB Skai Moore, South Carolina (128)

LB Tre’ Williams, Auburn (103)

DB Tray Matthews, Auburn (126)

DB Donte Jackson, LSU (123)

DB Carlton Davis, Auburn (109)

DB Dominick Sanders, Georgia (109)

Third-Team

DL Marcell Frazier, Missouri (77)

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida (76)

DL Dontavius Russell, Auburn (70)

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU (54)

LB Jordan Jones, Kentucky (91)

LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (82)

LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt (58)

DB Anthony Averett, Alabama (104)

DB Marcell Harris, Florida (83)

DB Mike Edwards, Kentucky (71)

DB Tony Brown, Alabama (62)

SPECIALISTS First-Team

P JK Scott, Alabama (222)

PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn (218)

RS Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (176)

AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M (161)

Second-Team

P Johnny Townsend, Florida (99)

PK Eddy Piniero, Florida (106)

RS Evan Berry, Tennssee (117)

AP Derrius Guice, LSU (133)

Third-Team

P Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (58)

PK Gary Wunderlich, Ole Miss (94)

RS Antonio Callaway, Florida (84)

AP Kerryon Johnson, Auburn (66)