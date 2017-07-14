Jackson officer indicted for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An officer is indicted for embezzling from the Jackson Police Department.

Authorities said Samuel Lockwood, who is no longer with the department, is accused of taking more than $1,000 worth of fuel.

We’re told JPD’s fuel tracking system found that he used an excessive amount of fuel. That’s when two investigations started.

Police said the former officer violated the department’s policies and committed a crime.

“Jackson Police Department officers are not above the law as long as I am sitting here,” said Chief Lee Vance. “When we do find one that violates the law trust me we will deal with them accordingly. They will be treated just like anybody else who violates the law and any other officer who violates our policies to this degree will no longer be a member of this police department, just that simple.”