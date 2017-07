JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police Department held a graduation for its Youth Citizens’ Academy.

The ceremony was held Friday at the Jackson Police Training Academy on St. Charles Street. Twelve youth completed the program.

The youth who participated have undergone a week of collaboration with members of the Jackson Police Department as it relates to day to day operations of the department.

Chief Lee Vance and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba attended the event.

