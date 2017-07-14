Kroger donates more than $16K to Central MS Steel Magnolias

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias received a big donation from Kroger.

Central Mississippi Steel Magnolias is an affiliate of Susan G. Komen.

Kroger donated more than $16,000 for the Pink Ribbon Campaign for the Race for the Cure.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Catherine Young, the executive director at the Central MS Steel Magnolias. “Joining forces with an organization that’s leading the charge to see more people live with their families and breast cancer gone away.”

