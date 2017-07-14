People want new gym built in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — People want a new gym to be built at Martin Luther King Park in McComb.

City selectmen Donovan Hill says the city demolished the gym a few months ago because some city leaders believed it to be an eyesore.

“It was a mistake,” said Hill. ” You had people spending time with each other and children had a positive place to go to. Once you take the heart out of the community, out of the body, the whole body dies.”

Hill says it took $50,000 to tear down the gym, which was the same amount it would have taken to restore it.

He says the city is paying for a $7 million sports complex just outside the city limits, but for won’t pay to build another gym at the park.

“We are just not finding the importance of this gym for our community and children,” said Hill.

Hill says he is asking the city to cough up $1.3 million to build a new gym.

Mayor Whitney Rawlings told WJTV the city is coming up with a plan to build a new gym and hopes to move forward soon.