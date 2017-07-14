Spokeswoman: Jimmy Carter out of hospital after rehydration

The Associated Press Published:
In this photo provided by the Manitoba Government, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Thursday, July 13, 2017. Carter was treated for dehydration while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. (Stacia Franz/Manitoba Government via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – A spokeswoman for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he’s been released from a hospital after being treated for dehydration in Canada.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says he was discharged from St. Boniface General Hospital on Friday morning. She says Carter attended a devotional Friday morning to begin the last day of a Habitat for Humanity home-building project.

Representatives for Carter and Habitat for Humanity have said the 92-year-old became dehydrated Thursday morning while volunteering at that project in Winnipeg and was taken to the hospital for rehydration as a precaution.

Congileo says Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are grateful to people who sent well-wishes. The Carters are prominent backers of the Atlanta-based building charity and participate in an annual home-building event.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

